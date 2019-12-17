Calvert County Hospice Announces “A Night in Margaritaville” at the Calvert County Fairgrounds on January 24, 2020

December 17, 2019

Are you ready to feel the summer heat in the middle of winter? Join us for A Night in Margaritaville on January 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m., to 10:00 p.m., at the Calvert County Fairgrounds in Prince Frederick!

Enjoy a fun evening of dance music with NightLife and tasty fare with a Key West flair from Maryland Country Caterers, and a cash bar featuring margaritas, wine, and beer. We will have a selection of items for raffle and a 50/50! It’s time to pull out that summer party outfit and buy your tickets!

Come dance the night away with your friends! Tickets are on sale on our website for $50. Tickets make a perfect holiday gift. Sponsorships start at $250. Contact Claire Piason at cpiason@calverthospice.org or (410) 535-0892, ext. 4002 to sponsor.

Purchase your tickets at https://calverthospice.org/margaritaville or call at (410) 535-0892.


