Historic Sotterley Hosting 2nd Annual Fly-In Farmers’ Market with Santa at St. Mary’s Regional Airport on Saturday, December 21, 2019

Historic Sotterley is sponsoring its second annual Fly-In Farmers’ Market at the St. Mary’s County Airport. Shoppers will be able to purchase fresh food and treats at the Holiday Indoor Farmer’s Market on Saturday, December 21st from 9:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m. And for the second year, Santa will be making a visit from the North Pole and should arrive in his Helicopter around 11:00 am! Anyone with their own aircraft is welcome to “Fly-In” for this farmers’ market via the airways.

Whether you are treating yourself or finding the perfect hostess gift to being to a party, the Fly-in Farmers’ Market is sure to find something for both the naughty and nice. This year’s holiday favorites include: cupcakes, French and sourdough bread, natural beef and pork, pasture raised chicken and eggs, Maryland distilled bourbon and rum, plus chocolates, coffees, local oysters, mushrooms, honey, popcorn, flavored oils and vinegar.

In additional to this being the first of three Fly-In Farmers’ Markets this season, Historic Sotterley is proud to host the kick off event for the 50th Anniversary of St. Mary’s Regional Airport. Join us for this unique holiday experience located at, 44200 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619.

Check out Historic Sotterley’s Facebook Page for updates and more details.

