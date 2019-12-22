Mental Illness Nonprofit Hosts Free Speaker Event in Southern Maryland

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Maryland and its local affiliate, NAMI Southern Maryland, are hosting Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness for the first time ever in Southern Maryland on January 14, 2020. This free program features trained speakers who share their personal journeys with mental illness and recovery.

There will also be a paid, pre-event reception for sponsors, decision makers, influencers, speakers, and other VIPs.

“Previous attendees have said this event is inspirational,” says NAMI Maryland Executive Director, Kate Farinholt, “The stories shared are personal, raw, and real, and show that there is hope; that you can come back from the dark days of mental illness.”

The speaker event is free and open to the public. Tickets to the reception can be purchased for $50. NAMI Maryland and NAMI Southern Maryland encourage members of the community to register online at https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.

Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness will be held on January 14, 2020 from 7:15 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., Reception held at 6:00 p.m., to 7:15 p.m., at The Family Life Center at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

