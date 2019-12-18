Death Investigation Currently Underway in Charlotte Hall

On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at approximately 4:10 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical services personnel responded to the 37000 block of Mohawk Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported unknown aged patient not breathing.

Emergency medical personnel from Charles County arrived on the scene and reported CPR in progress. Less than 10 minutes later, personnel declared the patient deceased on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) have responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation which is ongoing.

The age and gender of the victim is currently unknown. Updates will be provided when they become available.

