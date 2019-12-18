Lexington Park Drug Dealer Arrested for Murder of 34-Year-Old Valley Lee Man

In March of 2019, Robert Bryan Clements Jr., 34 of Valley Lee, died of a Fentanyl overdose.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division conducted an investigation and identified William Joseph Leo Brown, 41 of Lexington Park, as the distributor of the fatal dose to the decedent. The investigation determined the distribution of Fentanyl occurred in St. Mary’s County.

In collaboration with St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz, a Circuit Court indictment for the arrest of Brown was obtained via Grand Jury. On December 17, 2019, Brown was arrested and served the indictment.

Brown was charged with the following:

Murder Second Degree- Inherently Dangerous Nature of Felony

Murder Second Degree- Depraved Heart

CDS: Distribution- Not Marijuana (Fentanyl)

CDS: Distribution- Not Marijuana (Despropionyl Fentanyl)

CDS: Knowingly Distribute- Not Marijuana (Fentanyl)

CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana (Fentanyl)

CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana (Despropionyl Fentanyl)

Brown is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no bond status.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to aggressively pursue those involved in distribution of opiods in our community. If you or a family member lives with a substance abuse condition, we urge you to get help. The following link to the St. Mary’s County Health Department provides tools and resources to understand treatment options available. http://www.smchd.org/BHtreatment/

