Lexington Park Drug Dealer Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter of 34-Year-Old Valley Lee Man

March 2, 2020
UPDATE 3/2/2020: William Joseph Leo Brown, 41 of Lexington Park, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to the maximum penalty of ten years in prison for the distribution of fentanyl that caused the overdose and death of Robert Bryan Clements Jr., 34 of Valley Lee.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz prosecuted the case and would like to thank the members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics unit for the successful investigation of the case.

12/18/2020: In March of 2019, Robert Bryan Clements Jr., 34 of Valley Lee, died of a Fentanyl overdose.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division conducted an investigation and identified William Joseph Leo Brown, 41 of Lexington Park, as the distributor of the fatal dose to the decedent. The investigation determined the distribution of Fentanyl occurred in St. Mary’s County.

In collaboration with St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz, a Circuit Court indictment for the arrest of Brown was obtained via Grand Jury. On December 17, 2019, Brown was arrested and served the indictment.

Brown was charged with the following:

  • Murder Second Degree- Inherently Dangerous Nature of Felony
  • Murder Second Degree- Depraved Heart
  • CDS: Distribution- Not Marijuana (Fentanyl)
  • CDS: Distribution- Not Marijuana (Despropionyl Fentanyl)
  • CDS: Knowingly Distribute- Not Marijuana (Fentanyl)
  • CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana (Fentanyl)
  • CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana (Despropionyl Fentanyl)

Brown is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no bond status.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to aggressively pursue those involved in distribution of opiods in our community. If you or a family member lives with a substance abuse condition, we urge you to get help. The following link to the St. Mary’s County Health Department provides tools and resources to understand treatment options available. http://www.smchd.org/BHtreatment/

23 Responses to Lexington Park Drug Dealer Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter of 34-Year-Old Valley Lee Man

  1. Three Strikes on December 18, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Personally I think drug dealers are the scourge of the earth. However, unless he forced Mr. Clements to take the drugs I would find it hard to convict him of murder.
    What happened to personal responsibility? Mr Clements would have gotten the drugs from someone else. After all, there are plenty of neighborhood swill to buy drugs from.

    Reply
    • Donna on December 19, 2019 at 8:21 am

      I hate to admit it but I have to agree. Doctors are getting people on the paths if getting stung out as well and hardly ever get criticized as much.
      Then again, don’t get me wrong!! Nobody should be let off free.I might feel different if it was my son dead.
      We need tougher laws that just don’t lead to a slap on the hand and thrown back on the street.

      Reply
    • whatever it takes on December 19, 2019 at 12:22 pm

      Agreed

      But this one needs to be put down regardless.

      Reply
    • JAM on December 19, 2019 at 12:38 pm

      The problem with this is he KNOWS the fentanyl is in the herion and it will kill a person thats why is going to jail for MURDER these dealers are SCUMMMMMMMMMM yes he may have gotten from someone else BUT he didnt this MAN sold him poison and he KNEW IT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply
      • saw that one coming! on December 20, 2019 at 7:36 am

        HE INGESTED THE FENTANYL HIM DAMN SELF. CUZ THATS WHAT ADDICTS DO. HE DIDNT MURDER ANYBODY. BOB KILLED HIMSELF & HIS MOMMY NEEDED JUSTICE.

        AS STATED ABOVE – THIS ONE NEEDED TO GO AWAY REGARDLESS – WHATEVER IT TAKES.

        ALL OF THEM NEED TO BE PUT AWAY – THEY’RE FAR PAST GROWING UP AGE & STILL WORTHLESS – TIME TO GO!

        WE GREW UP LEE – WHY DIDNT YOU!?!?!?

        Reply
  2. Anonymous on December 18, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    prayers and services

    Reply
    • People are too stupid on December 19, 2019 at 12:16 pm

      WTF does that even mean?

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on December 18, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    I’m confused, has this man been convicted of these charges yet? The article mentioned indictment and incarceration, but no verdict on the charges, yet your headline calls him a drug dealer, no qualification.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 19, 2019 at 8:22 am

      Im sure the incident was in March

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 19, 2019 at 12:17 pm

      Ask an adult to read it to you.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 19, 2019 at 1:58 pm

      yeah this article is a law suit

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 20, 2019 at 8:01 pm

        Lawsuit? You people are to funny..

        Reply
  4. Queen of the Iron Throne on December 19, 2019 at 8:50 am

    As I recall, several years ago, St Mary’s County tried several people on Depraved Heart murder charges for selling drugs that resulted in the users death. They failed to get a conviction in any of those cases. Why would they think they’ll get a different result this time?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 22, 2019 at 6:39 pm

      Saw something in the paper about some eastern shore ruling.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 23, 2019 at 5:32 am

      Most got out of the charge but I’m pretty sure at least one of those dbags plead out.

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on December 20, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Fry ’em up!

    Reply
  6. NOT A HOOD RAT on December 20, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Not sure what you’re referring to , but there’s been a bunch of convictions recently in years past.

    Reply
  7. Ryan Young on December 21, 2019 at 8:05 am

    He had to knowingly realize there was fentanyl in the heroin and that’s hard to prove. Most dealers buy their heroin from larger distributors who cut it already. He’s a lower level dealer and he doesn’t have enough cash flow to get straight fentanyl in the states. It comes from China and the cartels in South America. He’s definitely of selling it and there should be consequences for that but proving he knowing sold fentanyl laced heroin or cut it on his own is almost impossible unless he was buying large quantities of fentanyl (doubtful) himself. As an addict in recovery I know the guy who passed took a risk by using it but we don’t care in active addiction and it could have been battery acid mixed with chocolate powder and he still would have assumed it was heroin. Everyone can have their own opinion but it’s sad this man was strung out from a disease and died without getting into recovery and helping another addict in need. No one will stop the dealers and they will have a job as long as people are in active use. One gets locked up and 3 more will take his job. The only way you a 100% chance of not overdosing is to get some help and not pick up.

    Reply
  8. Any on December 21, 2019 at 9:06 am

    So are bartenders charged when a drunk driver causes a fatal accident?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 26, 2019 at 3:57 pm

      If a bartender knowingly serves them alcohol mixed with kerosene that causes the driver to go blind and crash his car than yes, the bartender would be charged. He is selling something that he knows, hell everybody knows, has a high probability of causing an OD and death. Yes, the junkie is mainly responsible for his own death but if the dealer was selling a fentanyl laced product and not telling the junkies he is culpable and should be in prison for a long time.

      Reply
  9. Joe on December 23, 2019 at 6:55 am

    You have STEM, internships, mentoring, and NAS Pax which allows you to make at least $20/hour to just wash planes or stare at a video screen and check badges. With all of this opportunity it’s crazy to see how many criminal A-holes there are around here. If you’re a failure here in SOMD then you really never tried.

    Reply
  10. Justice on December 28, 2019 at 2:28 am

    On all these news posts …look at what minority is committing the majority of crimes,, you just can’t make this stuff up. Only until we get tough on crime and really start punishing these thugs will it stop .

    Reply

