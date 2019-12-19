Patricia Ann Graves, 87, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on December 12, 2019 at Hospice House of Charles County. Born on August 10, 1932 in Benedict, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. Shorter, Sr. and Pearl E. (Hitch) Shorter.

Patricia graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Leonardtown, MD in 1950. She later married her beloved husband, Walter Z. Graves, on November 25, 1950. As lifelong residents of Mechanicsville, MD, they welcomed four children and shared a celebrated life together for nearly 50 years until his passing in 2000.

Patricia worked as a teacher’s assistant for St. Mary’s County Public Schools and retired in 1993 after 26 years of service. She was a devout Catholic and devoted parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, MD for over 60 years.

Patricia is survived by her children: Marilyn A. Montgomery, Lawrence A. Graves (Marlene), Donna J. Wood (Ronnie), and Kenneth W. Graves (Rodie). She is also survived by five grandchildren (Jessica, Jennifer, Josh, David and Zack) and six great-grandchildren (Joslyn, Cameron, Jordyn, Caleb, Alanna and Jacob). In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry A. Shorter, Jr., and infant granddaughter, Stephanie L. Wood.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am with Reverend Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd., Waldorf, MD 20601. Serving as pallbearers will be Rayner Blair, Josh Graves, Zack Graves, Laurence Moeller, Glen Rollins and David Wood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603 or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.