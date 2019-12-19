Gertrude M. Hammett, “Gerty”, 84 of Waldorf, MD formerly from St. Mary’s County, MD passed away on December 15, 2019 in Berlin, MD. She was born on January 24, 1935 in Oakley, MD and was the loving daughter of the late Carrie Frances Graves Farrell and Charles B. Farrell. Gerty was the loving wife of the late Daniel Ignatius Hammett, who she married on February 27, 1954 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood, MD and whom he preceded her in death on October 27, 2013. Gerty is survived by her son Robert D. Hammett of Ocean City, MD, Donald E. Hammett (Bonnie) of Shady Side, MD, Tammy M. Ashworth of Waldorf, MD 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Siblings Marie Lamm, Charles Farrell, Jr, and Melvin Farrell. . She was preceded in death by her brother Edward Farrell.

She graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1952. Gerty was a homemaker, mom, and wife. She loved watching the Washington Nationals and Washington Capitals. Along with making crafts, going to the casino, and spending time with family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Hammett, Aaron Felton, Arleen Godfrey, Daniel Hammett, Brittany Felton, and Jeff Farrell.