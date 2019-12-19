Richard Samuel Quigg, Jr. “Rick”, 53, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 15, 2019. Richard was born on March 29, 1966, and was the loving son of Vivian & Rudolph Worch and the late Richard Samuel Quigg, Sr. He was the loving fiancé of Renee Reining. Richard survived by his children Lauren Oliver (Nick) of Alexandria, VA, Brady Quigg of Baltimore, MD, and Colin Quigg of Towson, MD, 1 grandchild: Camden Oliver. As well as his brother, Jay Worch (Jayne) and their children Carley and Tommy of Drayden, MD.

Richard was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1984. He attended University of Maryland and received his Bachelor Degree in Business in 1988. Richard was the VP of Sales Eastern Division for Kurin.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00PM and prayers at 7:00PM in the Matingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin McCleaf, Tim McCleaf, Keith Bridgewater, and Dave Squillante.

Contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the National Brain Tumor Society at www.braintumor.org.