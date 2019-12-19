Barbara (Barbie) Jean Pellegrino of Myrtle Beach, SC, beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Pellegrino and mother of Rodney Fleegle, Sr. passed away on December 10, 2019.

Barbara was born November 15, 1945 in Frostburg, MD and raised in Mount Savage, MD. She graduated from Mount Savage School and retired from JCPenney as an Office Manager. She left her hometown of Mount Savage, MD and resided in College Park, MD and later Mechanicsville, MD raising her son Rodney. In 1986, she met the love of her life Bob Pellegrino. Barbara and Bob enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling, boating on the “Barbie Doll”, and simply enjoying each other’s company with family and friends. After retirement, Barbara and Bob moved to Myrtle Beach, SC to enjoy another chapter of their life. Barbara enjoyed going to the beach, dining, and creating new wonderful friendships. She will be remembered as a very sweet, beautiful, fun, loving woman who adored all of her family and friends dearly. It is true to state; “If you met Barbie, you loved Barbie”.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband Robert (Bob) Pellegrino of Myrtle Beach, SC, son Rodney Fleegle, Sr. (Marsha) of St. Leonard, MD, step-daughter Becky Pellegrino (Patrick) of Chesapeake Beach, MD and step-son Rich Pellegrino (Lorraine) of Owings, MD. She was a loving grandmother to Rodney Fleegle Jr. (Megan), Taylor Fleegle, Justin Brunclik, Jenna Brunclik, Jayson Brunclik and RJ Pellegrino; and great-grandmother to Tre Fleegle and Reagan Fleegle. Barbara is also survived by her sisters Shirley (Russell) Bridges, Sandy (Vernon) Swanger, and Dawna Simpson. She was preceded in death by parents Alfred and Catherine (Fatkin) Simpson.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Barbara’s life on January 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the American Legion in Lusby, MD; 11820 HG Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657.