Special Edition Collectible Ornaments Now Available at the Museums Stores at St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

Just in time for your last-minute holiday gift exchange, the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums 2019 collectible ornaments are now available at the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum stores. These special edition ornaments are a tradition that started in 2018 with a Friends of the Museum ornament specially-priced for museum members but available to all. This year’s offerings expand to feature the Blackistone and Piney Point Lighthouses, as well as a new Drayden African American Schoolhouse ornament.

Friend’s members can pick up this year’s $13.95 ornament for a special price of $10 through Jan. 5, 2020. Now is a great time to consider becoming a member of the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Lighthouse Museums. There are Single, Family and Heritage membership level options available.

“Since we have been offering so many new events, programs and exhibits, this is the perfect time of year to support our St. Mary’s County historical treasures.” said Jayne Walsh, museum store manager. “I wanted to feature the lighthouses but am especially proud to offer a Drayden African American Schoolhouse ornament. Drayden is one of the best preserved African American schoolhouses in the country. Built around 1890, it was in use until 1944 and marks the era of segregated schools in St. Mary’s County. Visitation at Drayden has been tremendous this past year and we want everyone to acknowledge and learn about this difficult but important part of our history.”



The sales at each museum store location help support historical interpretation, education programs, and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks. Shoppers can visit the stores daily, noon to 4 p.m., except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when they are closed.

While shopping, why not check out the holiday exhibits as well? They run from Dec. 1, 2019 until Jan. 5, 2020, at both St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum daily, noon to 4 p.m., except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when they are closed. Regular admission rates apply.

For more information about shopping at our museum stores, about becoming a member or about holiday events at St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, please Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, Facebook.com/1836Light or museums.stmarysmd.com.

