Who is the New Millionaire in St. Mary’s County? $1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Bought at New Market Citgo

Lady Luck and

Check your tickets closely because even though no one hit the jackpot, there was a $1,000,000 in St. Mary’s County.

The Maryland Lottery is looking for the lucky players who bought a $1 million winning ticket at New Market Citgo, located at 29290 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 18 drawing were 14, 18, 26, 39 and 68; the Powerball was 9. Lottery officials encourage the winners to sign the backs of the tickets immediately and keep the tickets in safe locations. The winner has 182 days to claim the prize in person at Lottery headquarters, located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to an estimated annuity value of $171 million for the Saturday, Dec. 21 drawing with an estimated cash option of $116.2 million.

This is Maryland’s fifth $1 million Powerball win of 2019.

New Market Citgo will receive a $2,500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the second-tier Powerball winner.