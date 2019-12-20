Stephanie C. Raynor, 71

Stephanie C. Raynor, age 71, of Great Mills, MD passed away on December 14, 2019, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her daughter Sandra by her side.

She was born February 12, 1948 in Columbus, Oh on February 12, 1948 to the late Charles Warth and Starr Cutler Warth.

On September 1, 1979, Stephanie married her beloved husband, William John Raynor in California. Together they celebrated over 32 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in September 2011. She was a talented interior decorator with a classic touch. She was a beautiful seamstress and made many of her own clothes. She and her husband liked to build things, such as the fence around their yard and the shed. Her hobbies included gardening, bowling, golf, dancing and shopping. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and her grandchildren, especially Jace.

Stephanie is survived by her children: Sandra Martinez (Sam) of Lexington Park, MD, Carey David-Lockhart of Fayetteville, NC, Brad Lockhart (Lisa) of Orange, AL, and DeeJay Lockhart of 29 Palms, CA; 15 grandchildren, five great grandchildren; her sister, Kimberly Green (Jim) of Fountain Valley, CA; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia Lockhart.

