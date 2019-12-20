Mary Josephine Farrell, 79, of Brandywine, MD passed away on December 17, 2019.

Born on December 30, 1939 in Leonardtown, MD she was the daughter of the late Martin G. Gray and the late Josephine Quade Gray. She married her beloved husband, Marvin on May 28th, 1960 and together they raised 4 children. They shared 58 years of marriage until Marvin’s passing in 2018. Mary was a homemaker who helped Marvin on the family farm, working in the tobacco fields alongside him and harvesting vegetables from the huge garden they lovingly always raised. She also loved playing bingo, attending card parties, traveling and never missed an opportunity to gamble at the casino. Her world revolved around her family and she cherished spending time with her loved ones. Mary was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Baden Volunteer Fire Department.

Mary is survived by her children, Robert Farrell and wife Cheryl, Cynthia Marinaro and husband Domenic, Sandra Windsor and husband Jeff, and Marvin Farrell and wife Rhonda. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and her brother, William Gray.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Marvin, her brothers, Lawrence, Leonard, Joseph and Elmer Gray; her sisters, Margaret DeMarr, Lucy Gray, Maude Combs and Pearl Crutchfield.

Family will receive friends and family for Mary’s Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 2pm to 5pm with Prayers at 4pm. A Funeral Procession will depart from Brinsfield Funeral Home on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10am with Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Pallbearers are: Michael Farrell, Phillip Farrell, Gregory Windsor, Derek Farrell, Shawn Farrell, Jeffery Windsor, James Marinaro and Richard Edelen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Baden Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice of Chesapeake.

