Catherine Rosalie Somerville, 84, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on December 16, 2019 at Chesapeake Shores in Great Mills, MD.

She was born on September 10, 1935 in Maddox, MD to the late Benjamin Nelson and Rosalie Short Nelson.

Catherine was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She was employed for her entire career as a housekeeper and was meticulous about her work. She enjoyed cooking and made many delicious meals. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Catherine is survived by her children Thomas Christopher Somerville and Tammy Marie Somerville, both of Lexington Park, MD; her siblings: Charles Nelson (Mary) of Lexington Park, MD, Bernard Nelson (Annie) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Martha Nelson of Baltimore, MD; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Thomas Somerville and her siblings: Francis Nelson, Theresa Holt, James Nelson, Ignatius Nelson, Joseph Nelson, Thomas Nelson, Clarence Nelson, Paul Nelson, and Ernest Somerville.

Family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.