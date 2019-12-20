Peggy M. Jones, 74, of Great Mills, MD passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born on May 16, 1945 in Kensington, Maryland to the late Audrey (Turner) Mallick.

Peggy met her best friend and life partner, Carl Dean (Buddy) Jones over 57 years ago. He was her rock, her heart, and her love. Peggy lost her husband on July 15, 2003.

She was adored and loved by her family. She was a wonderful cook who was always available to make a meal (or tell you how to do it) and invite you to sit at her table. When she fed you knew you were loved, and cherished. She was a dutiful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Peggy found joy in crocheting and sewing, her family has many beautiful heirloom pieces to pass down for generations to come. Peggy was woman who liked to keep her hands and mind busy. She enjoyed puzzles and watching game shows. With a smile to light up any room and personality to bright your day, Peggy loved whole-heartedly.

To know Peggy was to know a kind, and loving soul. She gave herself to others and truly loved to be helpful. She will be missed and memories of her inherent joy will last a lifetime for her family. Her passing is hard, but her family is taking solace in knowing she is with her beloved husband in her golden palace in the glorious heavens.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Pam Carrasquillo of Colorado Springs, CO and Debbie Gray, of Great Mills, MD; three (3) grandchildren (Nikki Quade, Amanda Carrasquillo, and Allison Hawkins); and seven (7) great-grandchildren (Emma, Charlie, and Hank Quade; Roman and Harper Crabb; and Atlas Hawkins). She is also survived by siblings, Maureen Lyddane of Mount Airy, MD, Linda Zaccaria of Artemas, PA, Judy Eaton of Artemas, PA, Robert Mallick of Everett, PA., and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Richard Mallick.

The family will receive friends to celebrate Peggy’s life on January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, MD.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.