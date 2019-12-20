Rosemary Eileen Gray, 84 of California, MD passed away on December 10, 2019 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s with her family at her side.

She was born on July 19, 1935 in Rocky Grove, PA to the late Calvin A. Mouck and Mary Ewing Mouck.

In August 1958 Rosemary married her beloved husband, Clair E. Gray in Meadville, PA. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in September 2015. She was employed as the owner of Alternative Business Solutions until her retirement in 2001, when she sold the business. She was a delicious cook and enjoyed hosting family dinners. She supported her husband at steam engine and tractor shows, where he displayed and sold his wood crafts and honey, as he was a bee keeper. Her hobbies included painting, both acrylic and watercolor, wood burning art, reading mysteries, and sewing. She was the past president of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Saegertown, PA.

Rosemary is survived by her children: Michael Gray (Nancy) of Saunderstown, RI, Amanda Trick (Lawrence) of Hollywood, MD, and John Gray (Monica) of Sicklerville, NJ; seven grandchildren: Colin Gray, Kevin Gray, Keenan Gray, David Trick, Melissa Trick, Elizabeth Gray, and Jessica Gray; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her brothers: Robert, George and Paul Mouck.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.