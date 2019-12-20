John Ridgely Cameron, Sr., 80, of Piney Point, MD, passed away on December 9, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, with his loving family at his side.

Born on November 19, 1939, he was the son of the late George Edgerton Cameron and Josephine Ridgley Cameron.

On June 23, 1962, John married his high school sweetheart, Susan Gail Cameron in Oxon Hill, MD. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed for many dedicated years as a skilled Electrician with Local 26 until his retirement. He has also farmed cattle and hay for many years at his Piney Point farm. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, crabbing, and spending time on his boat and farm. Even though farming is difficult work and lots of physically demanding labor, he absolutely loved it. He also enjoyed gardening and canning his harvest. He enjoyed cooking breakfast for his granddaughters, especially his delicious homemade sausage gravy and fried potatoes. His family was important to him and he enjoyed spending time on the farm and boat with them.

In addition to his beloved wife, Gail, John is also survived by his two sons: John R. Cameron, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD and Keith David Cameron of Winchester, KY; his siblings: Arthur Cameron (Mary) of Great Falls, VA and Charlotte McNamara (Brian) of Westerville, OH; his two grandchildren, Elizabeth Cameron and Ann Marie Cameron; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Anne Peters.

All services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

