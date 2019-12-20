Nancy P. Haydon, 81

Nancy P. Haydon, age 81, died at home in Indian Head, Maryland on December 12, 2019.

Nancy was born May 19, 1938, the daughter of Joseph Brown Pearson and Helen Minnie Dusenberry. She attended Wakefield High School in Arlington, Virginia. She retired in 1993 after 37 years of service at Naval Sea Systems Command. After retiring, she worked for O’Brien realty for seven years. She enjoyed playing Bridge and was a member of Potomac Heights Leisure Club for many years. She liked to camp and travel. She belonged to the Hand and Foot Club, the Senior Center, and Thursday Ladies Bridge Group. She enjoyed the beach for the past 30 years at Rehoboth. She was married at and is a member of the Methodist Church. She was also very devoted to all her family and will be missed.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Kinnett J. Haydon; her sister, Elizabeth Pearson Brown; her children, Barbara Foley and Gary Haydon; her grandchildren, William Ledford III, Ashley Meadows, Lauren Meadows, Carl Meadows, and Madisyn Haydon; and her great grandchildren, William Ledford IV, Megan Ledford, Kennedy Meadows, and Zoe Meadows.

Visitation on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10AM until time of Memorial Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. She will rest at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22201.

Gifts or donations can be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or Charles County Hospice, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.