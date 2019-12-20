Jerrold Eugene “Gene” Edwards, Jr. 76 of Port Republic, MD, formerly of Olivet, MD, passed away on December 17, 2019 in Prince Frederick, MD. He was born on April 21, 1943 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Thelma and Jerrold E. Edwards, Sr. He was the loving husband to Donna Marie Edwards whom he married on October 7, 1967 in Olivet, MD.

Gene moved to Calvert Co. in 1946 from Virginia and graduated from Calvert High School in 1960. He joined the US Army on April 12, 1962 and was a Green Beret serving overseas in several missions. He was honorably discharged on March 30, 1965. He went on to work for the US Treasury in Cyber Security Oversight and retired in 2008 after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Olivet United Methodist Church where he served as a Lay Reader and was a member of the choir.

Gene is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna M. Edwards of Port Republic, MD; son, Lewis Thomas Edwards and his wife Lesley Suzanne Edwards of Palmyra, NY; brother, Ronald Thomas of Baltimore, MD; three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Serving as pallbearers will be Lewis Edwards, Shelly Wood, Benjamin Tilley, Jr., Ronald Schreiber, Jr., Brian Wood, Angela Kirby, and Ronald Schreiber, Sr.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of funeral services at 11:00 am in the Olivet United Methodist Church, 13570 Olivet Road, Lusby, MD 20657 with the Rev. Linda Motter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.