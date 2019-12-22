Firefighters Respond to Small Fire at Giant Food in California

On Friday, December 20, 2019, at approximately 6:10 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, and NAS Patuxent River responded to the Giant, located at 45101 First Colony Boulevard in California, for the reported commercial structure fire.

Units arrived on the scene to report a one-story commercial building with fire showing and in under 5 minutes, firefighters extinguished the fire and opened up the surrounding area in the ceiling.

The fire was found on the exterior of the building in the ceiling and was caused by a light fixture, firefighters found no extensions and returned to service shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

Units operated on the scene for approximately 20 minutes.



