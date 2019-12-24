Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park Sends Four to Hospital

On Friday, December 20, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Exploration Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three SUVs in the parking lot on Quality Way, and one pickup truck towing a large car hauler trailer in the roadway blocking all Northbound lanes.

Due to many area volunteer rescue departments being on emergency calls, or enroute to 911 calls., ambulances from St. Leonard, Solomons, and Leonardtown responded to the scene to assist and transported injured patients.

Four patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. An unknown number of patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

