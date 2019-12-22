All St. Mary’s County Owned or Leased Properties, Buildings and Vehicles Go Tobacco Free Starting on January 1, 2020

All St. Mary’s County owned, and leased buildings, properties, and vehicles will adopt a tobacco free policy effective January 1, 2020. This policy includes smoking, vaping and any and all other nicotine products.

A two-phase tobacco free resolution adopted by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County banned the use of tobacco products at parks and museums in September and encompasses county owned or leased buildings and properties beginning January 1st.

Additional details and resources regarding the tobacco free policy, including a link to free smoking cessation classes offered through the St. Mary’s County Health Department, are available online: https://www.stmarysmd.com/tobaccofree/

