The St. Mary’s County Treasurer’s Office Reminds Residents of Second Installment of Real Estate Tax Payments Are Due by December 31, 2019

The St. Mary’s County Treasurer’s Office reminds residents the due date for the second semiannual real estate tax payment* is quickly approaching. Payments must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, and may be remitted by one of our convenient options:

to St. Mary’s County Treasurer, P.O. Box 642, Leonardtown, MD 20650. To avoid interest and penalty fees, ensure you have the envelope postmarked on or before Dec. 31, 2019; the postmark on your envelope is the accepted payment date Hand-delivered to our office at: 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD. Our holiday hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Treasurer’s office will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 as well as Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Please note there is no extension of the due date this year. All payments are due Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, and the office is open regular hours for full service.

Review your tax account 24 hours a day through the online tax lookup portal: www.stmarysmd.com/treasurer/taxes

To qualify for semiannual payments, your property must be designated as PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE with any assessment amount or as COMMERCIAL PROPERTY with any assessment less than $9,000,000.*

