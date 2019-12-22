Calvert Marine Museum Announces Events in January, 2020

Thursday, January 2 & January 9 – Sea Squirts – 10:15 a.m., to 10:45 a.m., FREE drop-in program for children 18 months to 3 years old and their caregivers. This month’s theme is Wacky Weather. Space is limited.

Thursday, January 9 – Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series: European Expansionism, 1095-1500 – 7:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., Join Mark Wilkins, Curator of Maritime History at the Calvert Marine Museum, as he explores “Maryland in the Age of Sail.” This lecture will explore the need for European nations to explore the oceans and seas of the world. Due to shrinking internal commerce, sea traders ventured far and wide to import new goods to their native lands—infusing their economies with exotic goods from faraway places. Lectures are FREE and open to the public.



10:30 a.m., to 11:30 a.m., A program for children ages 3 to 5 years and their caregivers. This month’s theme isFee is $5, CMM members are FREE.

Monday, January 20 – CMM Members Save 20% – 10:15 a.m., to 4:45 p.m., in the Museum Store. Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day today and on the 20th of every month.

Monday, January 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – 11 a.m., to 3 p.m., Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with CMM Education Staff as we remember the humanitarian efforts of one of our nation’s Civil Rights Leaders. There will be activities for children and adults as well as a presentation of the Civil Rights Movement in Southern Maryland. FREE with museum admission.

Thursday, January 23 – Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series: Wooden Shipbuilding – A Brief Overview of Influences on the Ocean-going Sailing Ship – 7:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., Join Mark Wilkins, Curator of Maritime History at the Calvert Marine Museum, as he explores “Maryland in the Age of Sail.” This lecture will explore the design and use of various sailing watercraft. Originally vessels were designed for protected waters such as coastal trading and the Mediterranean; when seafarers began exploring the Atlantic and Pacific they needed new types of vessels—this talk will discuss the design evolution of the ocean-going vessel—enabling explorers to find America and eventually Maryland. Lectures are FREE and open to the public.

Friday, January 24 – The Maritime Performance Series presents Wylder – 7:00 p.m., in the Harms Gallery. Musical group Wylder is known for writing rhythmic, lyrically-driven indie-folk with a penchant for foreboding storytelling about family and loss. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with beer and wine available for sale. Tickets are $20 online at calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series and $25 at the door.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9.00 for adults; $7.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $4.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

