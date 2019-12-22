Police in Charles County Investigating Death of 31-Year-Old Nanjemoy Man

On December Saturday, 21, 2019 at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8900 block of Jacksonstown Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a male lying on the side of the road.

Officers arrived and found Guy Kevin Hayes, 31, of Nanjemoy; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

There were no signs of trauma and the cause of death is unknown.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone who may have had recent contact with Hayes is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453.

The investigation is continuing.

