Calvert County States Attorney’s Office to Handle Case Where High School Teacher, Wife of Salisbury Mayor charged with Trying to Buy Drugs from Student

On December 9, 2019 deputies of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation into a reported CDS violation involving a teacher soliciting a student for prescribed medication.

The investigation revealed that the teacher, Elizabeth Day, solicited a 16-year-old student to purchase two (2) ADHD pills for $20.00. Day is a teacher at James M. Bennett High School and the student is enrolled at that school as well.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Day, and she was arrested on 12/20/19 and taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Day was charged with attempt to possess CDS and contribute to condition of child, and was later released on her own recognizance.

Additionally, with the obvious conflict, the Wicomico County States Attorney’s Office has asked for and received the assistance of the Calvert County States Attorney’s Office to handle this matter. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this investigation, please call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.

