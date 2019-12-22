Naval District Washington Police Department, Sergeant Anthony Oglesby, Jr. Memorial Service

Sergeant Anthony Oglesby was killed in a single-vehicle crash on December 18, 2019, when his patrol car left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The tree fell onto the patrol car and caught fire. Sergeant Oglesby died at the scene. Sergeant Oglesby is the 40th law enforcement officer to be killed in a traffic-related incident this year and the sixth officer fatality from a Federal Agency in 2019.
On Monday, December 23 2019, at 10:00 am, there will be a memorial service for Sgt. Oglesby. It will be at the Village Green directly outside the main gate of:
Indian Head Naval Station
Indian Head Village Green Park
100 Walter Thomas Rd.
Indian Head, MD 20640
Contact Captain Floyd Freeman of NDW Cell 240-398-0485 for more information.