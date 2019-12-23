State Police Investigating Death of Mechanicsville Man After Motor Vehicle Crash in Charlotte Hall

On Monday, December 23, 2019, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle on Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Jenkins Road in Charlotte Hall.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2003 Buick Century operated by Walter Jerome Reed, 73, of Mechanicsville, was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Rd) in the area of Jenkins Road in Charlotte Hall. Reed’s Buick left the eastbound travel lane, crossed the westbound travel lane and collided with a guardrail. The Buick continued traveling eastbound on the westbound shoulder. The Buick then traveled off the roadway and collided head-on with a tree.

Reed was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Reed’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team and Trooper A. Sabock of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (19-MSP-054493)

