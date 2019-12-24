Drunk DJ at Buckets Sports Bar in Lusby Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

On December 22, 2019, Deputy S. Naughton, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Buckets Sports Bar in Lusby to assist Deputy Rzepkowski with crowd control.

A short time after arriving, Deputy Naughton observed Desam Neri Stewart, 49, of California, enter the DJ booth and begin to play loud music on and off multiple times before Deputy Rzepkowski advised him to turn the music off and pack up.

Stewart, also know as DJ Maxx Diesel was the DJ at Buckets Sports Bar. Stewart ignored Deputies multiple commands to pack up his equipment, and was unable to answer questions he was asked. Deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Stewarts person, and observed him to be heavily intoxicated. Stewart began to act disorderly and became argumentative and combative with law enforcement.

Deputies placed Stewart under arrest and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.



On Sunday, December 15, 2019, at approximately 12:25 a.m., Trooper Ruggles, of the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack Stopped a 2019 Toyota operated by Desam Neri Stewart, 49, of California. Stewart was stopped on Three Notch Road in the area of By the Mill Way in California.

Stewart was arrested for drunk driving and issued the following citations:

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

FAIL TO DISPLAY REG. CARD ON DEMAND

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (71 in a 55)

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL