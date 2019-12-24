Charles County Detention Center Raises Record Donations for Christmas Connection

For at least the last ten years, Corrections Officers at the Charles County Detention Center have hosted an annual Toy Drive to benefit the Charles County Children’s Aid Society’s Christmas Connection program. Prior to 2019, the Toy Drive’s most successful year raised over $3,000 in donations.

However, with help from organizations such as the Charles County Correctional Officers Association, the FOP Lodge #24, local businesses, and members of the community, the 2019 Toy Drive far surpassed any other year with more than $12,000 in toys donated to Christmas Connection.

“We really believe in this project and enjoy being part of making Christmas more special for families who can use a little extra help,” said CFC Al Davis, who has spearheaded the drive for the last four years. “It puts a smile on our faces and reminds us of what this season is all about.”

“I’m very proud of the work that our employees pour into outreach efforts like Christmas Connection,” said CCDC Director Brandon Foster. “It’s evident how much they care about the Charles County community.”

This year, thousands of families and children in Charles County will benefit from Christmas Connection. The CCSO is committed to helping families year round. To see more of our outreach programs, please visit the Charles County Sheriff’s Office website or Facebook page.

