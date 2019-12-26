Robert L. “Bob” Anthony, 85, of Rose Haven, MD passed on Thursday December 19, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Born in Washington, DC he was a son of the late Harry and Irma B. (Harper) Anthony. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia (Fritz) Anthony who preceded him in death in 2003. He was a veteran having served in the United States Navy. He was an over the road bus driver for many years, driving for various companies. Bob enjoyed cooking, fishing, watching Navy and Notre Dame football games, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter. He is survived by his daughter; Carolyn Anthony Stanbery (Charles), a granddaughter; Caitlyn Stanbery, a brother: Jack Anthony, and several nieces. His family will accept flowers or you may make a contribution in Bobs memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake, or the North Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

