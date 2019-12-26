Janet B. Janosik

Janet was born in 1939 in Belsano, Pennsylvania to the late Russell and Grace Altimus. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital with her family at her side.

Janet enjoyed playing bingo, playing slot machines, spending time with her family and friends, and listening to her favorite country singer Willie Nelson.

Janet is survived by her loving children Cindy (husband Lester), Rick (wife Colleen), and Wendy (husband Tony). She leaves behind her seven grandchildren: Philip (wife Stephanie), Leslie, Afton, Brandon (wife Jennifer, Joshua, Keely-Shea, and Tyler. As well as six great grandchildren: Jonathan, Camryn, Kayli, J.D., Jonathan and Jade.

Janet was predeceased in death by the love of her life Whitey, her husband of 57 years, five brothers: Harold, Oren, Lloyd, Benjamin, and William Altimus, one sister Patricia Hoffman. She also leaves behind two brothers- James and Richard Altimus and sister Jean Kisic and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers a memorial contribution be made in memory of Janet Janosik to Saint Mary’s Church of Piscataway, 13401 Piscataway Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735.