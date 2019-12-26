Virgil Arthur Dickens, 77 of Great Mills, MD, peacefully entered into eternal rest on December 15, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, December 28, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at St. Mark UAME Church, 45685 Happyland Rd, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Monetary donations would be greatly appreciated to help with the funeral expenses. Donations should be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via credit card, money order, cash or certified check. No personal checks accepted. The family would be grateful and thanks you in advance.