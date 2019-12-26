Peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, Anthony P. Givens, Sr. entered into eternal rest. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony and siblings John, Lolitha, Dollean and Thelma. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sylvia; loving daughter, Sophia; daughters-in-law, Danielle and Aiyare; grandchildren, Julian, Joshua, Isabella and River LeeAnn; siblings, Brenda Roach,Cedric Givens and Steve Givens.

Family and friends will unite for a celebration of life on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Family Hour will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Divine Science Church of the Healing Christ, 2025 35th St NW, Washingon, DC. In lieu of flowers, your contributions can be made to: Sugarland Ethno History Project, Inc. (SEHP), 1 Blue Ribbon Court, Gaithersburg, MD. 20878.