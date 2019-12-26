Suddenly on December 17, 2019 in Leonardtown, Maryland, we lost Meghan Noel Reid, precious daughter of Denise Lancaster and the late Richard Reid; step-daughter of Danny Carroll; sister of Ashley and Brian Reid and Angie Anderson; mother of Gabriel and Savannah Murphy.

She was a seafood manager at Safeway and a restaurant server. She was also an avid fan of the Redskins and Capitals. She had a profound love for animals.

Visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30-10:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 and Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11AM at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Catholic Church, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, Maryland 20677.

We ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Meghan’s Go Fund Me page in support of her children, Gabriel and Savannah.