Linwood “Pop” Richard Bennett, 72

Linwood “Pop” Richard Bennett, age 72 of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died December 22, 2019 at his residence with his loving family at his side.

Pop was a self-employed painter for 35 years at El/Bees Painting. He enjoyed going to Potomac Speedway to watch his grandson, Dale, race. He enjoyed going to Ocean City, Maryland with his family and playing with his great grandson and best little buddy, Mason. Pop played an active role at Dale Hollidge Racing – always there and ready to lend a hand.

He was the son of Richard Bennett and Lucille Lakip (Romolu). In addition to his father, he was also predeceased by his two brothers, Timothy and Ronald Bennett.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Lee Bennett; his mother, Lucille; his daughter, Denise Hollidge (Ronald); his sister, Susan Simpson (James); his grandson, Dale Hollidge (Taylor); and his great grandson, Mason Hollidge.

Visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions in Linwood’s name are asked to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.