Ronald Michael “Bose” Denton, 37, of Sunderland, MD passed away December 18, 2019. Ronnie was born August 5, 1982 in Prince Frederick, MD, and was raised in Sunderland. He graduated from Northern High School in 2001, and was employed with the Calvert County Board of Education, and later as a procurement supervisor at Pax River Naval Air Station and the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. In his youth Ronnie loved working in tobacco fields with his grandfather. He loved being outdoors, especially on the water crabbing. He enjoyed fantasy football, and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his children Colton and Emma.

Ronnie is survived by his father Carl R. Denton of Sunderland, his mother Joan Potter of Pennsylvania, his son Colton Denton and stepdaughter Emma Masters, and his grandparents Edna Viola and Carl I. Denton.