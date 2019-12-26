Richard Edward Elliott “Rick” Burbank, 66, of Lusby, MD passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at his residence, on December 20th 2019 after a year-long battle with ALS.

Rick was born in Charleston, SC on April 14th 1953 to the late Gladys Pauline (Polly) and Edward (Eddie) Burbank. A lifetime resident of Calvert County, Rick graduated from Calvert High School, went on to an apprenticeship, and became a Journeyman Millwright. He also worked, for a time, at the Maryland Pilots’ Association in Solomons, the State of Maryland at Jefferson Patterson Park, and St. Mary’s College. In 1972, Rick met the love of his life, Angela (Ann). They were married in 1978, and they built an incredible life together. Their daughter, and the joy of Rick’s life, Leigh, came along in 1990, and they were a pair to be reckoned with ever since.

Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, boating, fishing, camping, shooting skeet and sporting clays, playing with his dog, picking crabs on the front porch, and riding around in his golf cart.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents and his best furry friend, Hershey. He is survived by his wife Angela Burbank of Lusby, his daughter Leigh Burbank of Lusby, and an amazing family of friends.