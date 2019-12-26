Margaret Alverta Johnson, 91, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on December 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 10, 1928 in Anne Arundel County to the late William M. and Laura Mae Sears Phipps.

Alverta retired from the Calvert County Board of Education where she was a cafeteria worker. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church. Alverta was known as “the Crab Lady”, enjoyed the water whether it be eating crabs fishing or crabbing. Alverta also really enjoyed playing Bingo and truly loved her children and grandchildren. Alverta was preceded in death by her three husbands, William Thomas Dorsey, Sr., John C. Hutchins, and Arnold C. Johnson. Mother of James Melvin “Jimmy” Dorsey and the late William Thomas Dorsey, Sr. .Grandmother of James Melvin Dorsey, Jr., Kristi Cawley, and the late William Thomas Dorsey, III, she is also survived by her Great Grandchildren, Jamie Becker, Devin Conklin, Zayne, Landon, and Canon Cawley and Great great grandchildren Dink Tayman and Link Becker. Sister of Cecile Howard, the late Mary Sears, the late William M. “Pete Phipps, Jr. and the late Emily Dake.