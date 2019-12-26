Patricia Louise Rosensteel, 86, of Sunderland passed away December 19, 2019. She was born June 2, 1933 in California, PA to Joseph and Elizabeth (Eagler) Sterback. She was raised in Pennsylvania and after high school attended business school. She married Gilbert Rosensteel and they lived in Export, PA and later moved to Uniontown, PA. She has lived in Calvert County for the past 15 years. Patricia was employed as a wholesale fundraiser, working with local schools, churches and youth organizations. She enjoyed feeding birds, going to flea markets and yard sales and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert. Patricia is survived by a daughter Cathy Robinson and husband David of Sunderland, grandchildren Nathan Robinson and Kelsi Windsor and husband Jacob and great-grandchildren Della and Lake Windsor.