Joseph Alvin “Joe Jr.” Duley, Jr., 83 of Brandywine, MD passed away peacefully at home on December 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 25, 1936 in Washington, D.C. to the late Joseph Alvin Duley, Sr. and Alice Lee (Howard) Duley.

Joe Jr. met the love of his life, Barbara F. Duley and they were married for over sixty-four (64) years. They raised their family of seven (7) children in Brandywine, Maryland, where he worked as a printer and a farmer. Joe Jr. was a hard-working man who felt great pride in his strong and loving family.

A day spent on his horse in a wide-open field was the perfect day to Joe Jr. He loved his animals, especially his mules and treated them as extensions of the family. To know Joe Jr., was to know a man with a contiguous laugh, heart of gold and spirit of a lion. He was the first to hug you, correct you and accept you. He loved whole-heartedly with open arms for everyone.

Family was Joe Jr.’s first thought each day and last whispered prayer each night. The legacy of a man is in the eyes of his loved ones and with many generations following this beloved man, his strength of character and love of life will be carried on in the laughter and smiles of his family.

Whether you knew him as Joe Jr., Dad, or Pop Pop he will be missed immensely and his love for you should be cherished. As you remember his smile, his laugh or just see a beautiful sunset, know he is with you and missing you too.

Joe Jr. is survived by his wife, Barbara F. Duley; seven (7) children, Joe (Annette) Duley, Susan (Danny) Kimble, Karen (Mike) Baker, Robert Duley, Cindy Cavegn, Lisa (Timothy) Proctor and Margaret Hall; eighteen (18) grandchildren and seventeen (17) great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Duley Guy and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He preceded in death by his parents, and his favorite mule, Shorty.

A Life Celebration for Joe Jr. will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Baker’s Acre, 23000 Greenhead Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD