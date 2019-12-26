Joseph (Shaffer) Phillip Dorsey, Sr., 91, of Hollywood, MD passed away on December 21, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 19, 1928 in Hollywood, MD. He was the son of the late John Ignatius and Annie Mignonette (Redman) Dorsey. Shaffer was the loving husband of the late Catherine R. Dorsey, whom he married on September 28, 1953 in St. Aloysius Church.

Shaffer is survived by his children; Donna M. Bean (Leonard), Nancy L. Snellings, Ann Dorsey, Joe P. Dorsey (Laurie), all of Hollywood, MD, and Gloria (Dee) Diaz (JJ) of Las Vegas, NV. 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his siblings; Mary Magdalen Abell, Catherine Victoria “Kitty” Dixon, William Walter “Bonnie” Dorsey, Barbara Elizabeth “Peggy” Montgomery, Evelyn Anna Mae Armsworthy, Grace Theresa Davis, Elbert Dorsey, and Ignatius “Tinker” Tolson.

Shaffer enlisted in the National Guard of Maryland and the National Guard of the United States on November 19, 1947 as a Combat Construction Specialist. He was in Company “B” 121st Engineer (C) Battalion. He received an Honorable Discharge from the National Guard of the United States.

He served in the Army of the United States as a Corporal, INF-USAR Ready reserve and was inducted February 20, 1951 and then transferred to the army reserve November 20, 1952. He received an Honorable release from Active Duty. His most significant duty assignment was “L” Co 9th INF REGT Korea. He received the Korean Service Medal w/2 Bronze Stars and the United Nation Service Medal Combat Infantry Badge.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident and went to St. John’s School. He was employed with SMECO for over 32 years retiring as Crew Lead on December 31, 1990.

Shaffer enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, playing his guitar, listening to bluegrass and country music, as well as playing the lottery/scratch offs.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00PM-8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Leonard Bean, Johnny Adams, Joey Bean, Scottie Bean, David Guy, and Marcus Hebb. Honorary pallbearers will be Kayla Bean, Justin Bean, Phil Metzger, Michael Lambeck, and Kyle Diaz.

A Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD at 10:00AM with Father Raymond Schmidt officiating.

Contributions may be made to the Center for Life Enrichment, P.O. Box 610, Hollywood, MD 20636 and/or A Community That Shares (ACTS), P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.