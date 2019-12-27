Noelle Nicole Clark, 49 of Lusby, MD passed away on December 19, 2019, in Solomons, MD. She was born on March 29, 1970, in Prince Frederick, MD to Patricia A. O’Rourke and the late Paul J. Clark, Jr.

Noelle graduated from Calvert High School in 1988 and went on to attend St. Mary College. She worked as a Human Resources Analyst for the Veterans Administration.

Noelle is survived by her mother, Patricia A. O’Rourke of Lusby, MD; sisters, Adrianne A. Schmidt and her husband Terry and Carin C. Read and her husband Kevin both of Lusby, MD. She was also the doting Aunt to eight nieces and nephews, Stephen T. F. Clark, Alyssa V. Schmidt, Kaelyn R. Terry, Bronte J. Schmidt, Kyle J. Randolph, Noah T. Randolph, Paul J. Schmidt, and Rhyannon A. Schmidt.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 12 pm until 1 pm in the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Solomons, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 PM with Fr. Ken Gill officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made in Noelle’s name to the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church and or the American Cancer Society.