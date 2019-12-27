Brandon Mark Duvall, 25, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.

He was born on May 25, 1994 in Laurel, Maryland to Paul Timothy Duvall of Upper Marlboro, MD and Ann Marie Duvall, Wheaton, MD.

Brandon graduated from Chopticon High School in 2012. He worked as a waiter and loved interacting with his customers. Never one to sit still, Brandon loved to spend time surrounded by nature. An outdoors man who loved to fish, hunt and camp, Brandon found peace in the beauty of nature. An afternoon spent on his four-wheeler tracking in the woods was a day well spent. The smell of campfire smoke, good friends and a night under the stars made him happy.

Above all, Brandon loved his family and friends. He was always ready to go on an adventure with his loved ones. A vacation to Mexico, a day spent at the beach, going to an amusement park or just the adventure of finding something to get into kept him entertained. Energy and love came off of Brandon in waves and his inherent happiness was one of his greatest attributes to his family and friends. As a little boy he always wanted to be a part of everything, from riding on his dad’s shoulders to see around him, or helping his mom in the kitchen while she baked cookies, he wanted to be around everyone. Brandon was a bright light in his family’s life and his spirit will continue to shine bright.

God graced the world with a beautiful son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin. Brandon was adventurous and he so loved life. He especially loved his family. He was a free-spirited person who cared deeply for people. Brandon was a true brother to many. We will forever hold Brandon in our hearts and know that he will always be with us. Brandon once asked his father as young boy, “Dad, is there a pot of Gold at the end of the Rainbow?”

God saw his struggles on earth and chose to give him peace. He will be greatly missed, but his family is finding strength in knowing he is happy over the rainbow with his own pot of gold in his palace in the sky. All of his hopes and dreams will be fulfilled by his family and friends and his love for everyone will carry on in your actions and positive influence on others.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Paul Timothy Duvall of Upper Marlboro, MD, Ann Marie Nelson of Charlotte Hall, MD, step-father, Robert Joseph Nelson of Charlotte Hall, MD; his siblings, Madeline Nelson, of Charlotte Hall, MD, Jenifer Pyle of LaPlata, MD and Hunter Nelson of Charlotte Hall, MD. He is also survived by his grandparents, Gerard M. Forest of Florida, John A. “Pop-Pop” Duvall of Upper Marlboro, MD, step-grandmother, Jean T. “Grandma Jean” Nelson of Prince Frederick, MD and step-grandfather, Robert “Grandpa Yogi” Nelson of Strausburg, VA. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandmothers, Ann Marie Forest, and Barbara Unkle Duvall.

A Life Celebration for Brandon will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Voices Of Hope (non-profit 501-C3), http://www.voicesofhopececilcounty.com, 224 East Main St., Elton, MD 21921.

