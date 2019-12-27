Thomas P. Horton 73 of LaPlata, MD passed away on Sunday December 22, 2019 in LaPlata, MD.

Thomas was born on September 21, 1946 in Washington, DC to the late Everett and Thelma Marie Horton. He is also predeceased by his wife Theresa Horton.

He is survived by his sons, Keith Horton, Brian Horton and Matthew Horton; daughter, Ann Marie Horton; brothers, James Horton, Richard “Bevo” Horton, Steven Horton, Ralph Horton, Jok Horton and a sister, Sheila Horton.

He was known to his friends, family, and colleagues by his childhood nickname, Tok. Tok lived an extraordinary life that included serving in the Vietnam War for the United States Army in 1968-1969. Thereafter he continued a career with the Federal Government including the FDCI and RTC. A Maryland native, he was an avid sports fan and lifelong, die-hard Redskins and Nationals fan. He often remembered his time as a child cheering for the then Washington Senators so no one welcomed the Nationals back to DC more than Tok.

He was known for his quick wit and sharp intelligence, both characteristics that made him a captivating story teller. He could hold an audience like no one else by sharing stories ranging from his childhood in Rockville to his time traveling abroad in South East Asia consulting for Ernst & Young.

Besides being incredibly charismatic, he was also incredibly kind; truly a man that never met a stranger. He lived his life in service to his children and especially the love of his life, Terry. He was the definition of a doting husband and we can rest easy knowing he’s back by her side in Heaven.

The family will receive friends at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home in LaPlata, MD on Thursday December 26th from 1 to 3 PM and from 5 to 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday December 27th 10 AM at the Sacred Heart Church in LaPlata, MD. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

