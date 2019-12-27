Phillip Malcolm Swider, 58, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 at his home. Born on June 14, 1961, he was the son of Paul Swider of Hughesville, MD and Patricia Evans-Swider of Independence, Missouri.

Phil was a Master Electrician most of his life. He had a twenty-two-year career at the Capitol Power Plant as a high voltage electrician in the CPP High Voltage Electric shop. He was promoted to the High Voltage Electric shop supervisor in 2014. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He enjoyed spending time with his coworkers as he recently watched the Nationals become World Champions with a few of them. Phil had an amazing work ethic, that showed in all his projects and his life. He took great pride in his home and yard as well.

As much as Phil loved to work, he also enjoyed his time off. His most prized possessions were his ‘89 Mustang and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He liked his toys fast and loud. He also enjoyed listening to heavy metal music and watching scary movies. Phil loved to watch baseball, he even taught his youngest grandson his first word, “ball”. He was so proud of that. He will be greatly missed by many but none more than his family. He cherished the time he spent with them. Phil was the best, most loving son, Dad and Pop-Pop. He was a true friend and always there when you needed him.

Phillip is survived by his parents, his daughters, Toni L. Swider of Severn, MD, Manda L. Swider of Mechanicsville, step-daughter, Tina L. Standa of Lusby, MD and his four beloved grandchildren, Brendon, Corey, Kalina, and Riland. He is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Swider and his second wife Catherine Standa.

A Memorial Service will be held on December 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, 27636 Mechanicsville Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

