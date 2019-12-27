Floyd “Dick” Shively, 79, of LaPlata, MD passed away on December22, 2019 in Waldorf, MD.

Dick was born on May 27, 1940 in Plymouth, IN to the late Floyd and Eleanor Shively. He is also predeceased by his son Robert Shively.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Shively; son, Gregory Shively; sisters, Ann Weirick, Luella Rhodes, Barbara Newcomb and Phyllis Jordan; and grandsons Patrick and Dylan.

He graduated from the University of Perdue in Agricultural Economics but spent most of his career as a Computer Specialist for the Department of Agriculture. Toward the end of his career he worked as a Mathematical Statistician at USPS headquarters in DC.

Dick was loved by all that knew him. He had a gentle soul and a kind word and a smile for everyone. He had a love for scuba diving, working outdoors, and doing fine carpentry in his workshop. Dick could usually be found at home with a cat on his lap.

He and his wife Barbara loved to travel and had been to all seven continents during the past 10 years.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com