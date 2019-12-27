Winifred Lee Merson “Winnie” of Clements, MD passed away on December 23, 2019, in Great Mills, MD. Born on July 29, 1943 in Leonardtown, MD she was the loving daughter of the late Mary Lillian Hall Bailey and Thomas Aloysius (Teen) Bailey. Winnie is survived by her children Michelle Renee Merson Bekel of Callaway, MD, Eric “Todd” Merson (Jennifer) of Hollywood, MD and 2 grandchildren Anna Paige Merson and Abby Lynn Merson., brother Thomas Christopher “Chris” Bailey (Kathy) of Avenue, MD, nephew Christopher “Ryan” Bailey (Jordan), two nieces Alison Rose Bailey and Sydney Jane Bailey. She was preceded in death by her best friend Joyce King of Fredericksburg, VA. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and a graduate of Margaret Brent. Winnie was a homemaker and self- employed.

Winnie loved her multiple rescue cats. She also enjoyed crafting, being outside, being with her friends, watching nature and fixing things. Winnie had a wonderful quirky sense of humor. Winnie got more joy from giving than receiving and always thought of everyone else first.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery Morganza, MD with Father Drew Royals officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Animal Relief Fund P.O. Box 184 Hollywood, MD 20636, Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609 and American Heart Association 415 N. Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21201.