Estelle L. Wall of La Plata, Maryland died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, as she’d always wished – loved and cared for in her home.

Born in Washington, DC on September 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John B. Hall and Alice V. Hall.

Estelle was raised and went to school in the Oxon Hill, Maryland area. She married and shortly thereafter moved to Charles County, Maryland. She had three children and was employed for many years at the base in Indian Head. Later divorced and a single working-mom for several years; she eventually met and married her soulmate, the late Donald G. Wall. She then changed careers, becoming a stay-at-home wife and homemaker.

Estelle had several nicknames throughout her life; in her younger years she was known by family and friends as Mussy or Muss. Later she became Squeak to her Don. Once her grandchildren arrived she was forever thereafter known as Nana. Everyone she knew including her children called her this. It became so natural; most times she was even introduced as Nana.

She enjoyed the outdoors, walking the neighborhood, her various backyard critters, and her many dogs throughout the years but most especially, Casey. She hated to fly but loved to go to places via automobile whether it was the mountains and family in TN or the family and beaches in NC. But her favorite spot was Virginia Beach, VA where for many years she enjoyed quiet time there with her husband, Don — until her grown kids caught on – then it became an annual family vacation tradition.

Estelle loved the Christmas holidays and celebrated them wholeheartedly until the death of her husband, Don (aka Pop). Afterwards, though she tried, it just wasn’t the same for her. While it was difficult to lose her at this holiday season, it is only fitting, as she is back celebrating with her beloved.

In addition to her parents and husband, Don, she is preceded in death by her sibling Alice (Watsie) Martin; step-sons Alan Wall, Roger Wall; and niece Brenda Bassford.

She is survived by her brother, John Hall of Burns, Tennessee; daughters Chris Lightheart (Francis), and Teresa Oesterling; son George (Joe) Wright; grandsons Gunther Oesterling, Kyle Wright, and Kaleb Wright; and granddaughter Abigail Oesterling. In addition, she is survived by several nephews, nieces, cherished friend Linda Pittman, valued neighbors, special friends, and those, besides her family, who helped make the last years and months of her life safe, comfortable, and loved in her home — the personnel of Hospice of Charles County, Lacey Harless, and loved like a daughter, Charlene Horseman, champion and caregiver.

Visitation on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:30am until the time of Memorial Service at 11:30am at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at 1:00pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Estelle’s name to either the Hospice of Charles County at 2505 Davis Road Waldorf, MD 20603 (online at www.hospiceofcharlescounty.org – select “Donate” under the How You Can Help tab) or to the Humane Society of Charles County, P.O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604 (www.humanesocietycc.org/donate/).